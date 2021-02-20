Justin Hart reacts to guidelines for getting kids back to playing sports

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California public health officials have loosened the rules for youth sports to be played during the pandemic.

New guidance released Friday says all outdoor sports can resume Feb. 26 in counties where COVID-19 case rates are at or below 14 people per 100,000.

High contact sports like football, basketball and rugby can resume if all players 13 and older get tested once a week.

That testing requirement also applies to coaches. Twenty-seven counties currently have case rates at or below 14 people per 100,000.

The biggest is Santa Clara county, which includes the city of San Jose. Another 16 counties have case rates between 14 and 20 people per 100,000.

Data analyst, Justin Hart, joined Good Evening San Diego and said, “it’s a step in the right direction but the parameters and restrictions which caveat these new guidelines make me wonder if kids sports will return before the fall.” Hart did not like testing regime.