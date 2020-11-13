Justin Hart says data does not support state orders to move all dining outdoors





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new study in Nature reveals how reducing occupancy in restaurants can significantly cut the number of COVID-19 infections.

The study shows that there is no actual need to move diners outdoors completely, and limited capacity indoors can prevent the spread of COVID-19 as well.

Data expert Justin Hart joined KUSI News to break down the data and explain how the Purple Tier has no scientific basis.

Hart referred to San Diego County’s COVID-19 Watch report that shows all of our contact tracing data.

The full Nature study can be read here.