Justin Hart says lockdowns have proven to be ineffective while causing other problems

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Business and civic leaders from all over San Diego County participated in Monday’s “Save San Diego” rally to urge County leaders to help keep businesses open during the recent move back into the most restrictive, Purple Tier, of California’s reopening process.

Data expert Justin Hart spoke at Monday’s rally, highlighting the impact the shutdowns are having on different facets of life.

Hart has routinely appeared on KUSI News to break down the data, and prove the hysteria surrounding the spread of COVID-19, is just that, hysteria.

My speech at the #StopTheLockdown rally in front of the San Diego County Administrative Building

part 1 pic.twitter.com/MsrTpnMVmJ — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 17, 2020