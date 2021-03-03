Justin Hart says ‘sacrifices made to follow lockdowns were for nothing’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Despite considerable improvement in handling the COVID-19 pandemic in recent weeks, San Diego County will remain in the state’s most-restrictive purple tier for at least one more week.

Data analyst Justin Hart has been a critic of California’s tier system throughout the pandemic.

Hart joined Good Morning San Diego wondering why are we still using it saying “the sacrifices made to follow lockdowns were for nothing.”