Justin Hart: There’s zero evidence for San Diego County to advise against trick-or-treating

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Health officials released guidance for celebrating Halloween this year.

County Health Officials say in-person gatherings, events or parties, carnivals, petting zoos and live entertainment are all not allowed this year. Furthermore, they are not recommending close contact, door to door trick-or-treating, or haunted houses.

Instead, San Diego County Health Officials are recommending San Diegans hold online parties and costume contests, and drive-thru events and car parades.

All this regulations come as people under 19-years-old have a 99.997% survival rate if infected with COVID-19.

Data expert Justin Hart has been a longtime advocate of ending the lockdowns and getting back to normal due to the low risk most people have from coronavirus. Hart is not a doctor, but he has analyzed the data since the beginning of the pandemic to reach his conclusion.

But since the last time Hart joined KUSI News, the CDC revealed two major findings regarding our response to contain coronavirus. First they are now advising against lockdowns, saying they should only be used as a last resort because of the huge economic damage that result from them. And second, the CDC study they conducted found that people who always wear masks are still getting infected with coronavirus.

The CDC reported that among the people analyzed who tested positive, more than 70% reported they had “always” worn a mask for the preceding 14 days. Another 14.4% of the group said they had “often” worn a mask.

Data expert Justin Hart joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain why there is “zero evidence to keep our kids from enjoying Halloween this year.”

At the beginning of his interview, Hart pointed out San Diego County Health Official’s clear bias when advising on the thousands of protesters who didn’t social distance, and then recommending our children not trick-or-treat this year.

Wednesday, KUSI News submitted a question to the County Health press briefing asking why they supported the protesters and even reported zero positive cases resulting from them, and then come out against trick-or-treating.

We texted it in, an San Diego County officials denied to even ask it at the briefing. A screenshot of the interaction is below:

Hart concluded, “Not all heroes wear masks, but you can wear one on Halloween with my blessing.”

The San Diego County guidance for celebrating Halloween in 2020 is below: