Justin Locke always remains locked in on and off the field

Justin Locke, is a senior at Bonita Vista, who strives for success in football and lacrosse, but also in the classroom.

Throughout his time, he uses his strengths to help the younger kids on his teams feel comfortable and be successful.

He got accepted into SDSU, and as of right now, his plan is to walk on the football team in the fall of 2021.