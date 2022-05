Kacey goes to SeaWorld’s new exhibit ‘Turtle Reef’ to overcome her fear of turtles

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SeaWorld invites you to visit the brand new “Turtle Reef” to explore the habitat and learn about the different species of Sea Turtles.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went to SeaWorld on “Good Morning San Diego” with hopes of overcoming her strange fear of… turtles! 😮