Kaiser Permanente nurse suspended after choosing not to get vaccinated





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – A Kaiser Permanente nurse was recently suspended for 30 days after choosing not to get vaccinated and even had his religious exemption denied.

Mike Wilson, the suspended Kaiser nurse, said his suspension went into effect Tuesday afternoon and he walked out.

Suspended nurse Mike Wilson described serving as a Navy nurse for 26 years and as a Kaiser nurse for 17 years.

