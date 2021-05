Kaitlyn Farley’s journey from a Maverick to a Buckeye

Kaitlyn Farley has been playing softball since she was five years old, but that isn’t the only sport she has pursued.

She also does soccer, and thanks to her pro surfer mom’s influence, she also does surf competitions with the La Costa Canyon swim team.

Her hard work in athletics, and in the classroom, have earned her a spot at Ohio State in the fall.