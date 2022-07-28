Kamala Harris & Gavin Newsom top list for Democrat presidential nominee in 2024





President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are currently at record lows with no signs of improving.

If he doesn’t run, despite his own wishes, Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom are the Democrats’ top two choices to run for president in 2024.

A new NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released today found that 31 percent of Democrats surveyed would most prefer Harris as the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee if Biden doesn’t run, followed by 17 percent who chose Newsom.

Senator Bernie Sanders received 13 percent support followed by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, at 10%.

Biden told reporters Democrats want him to run again, but the polls show they do not. The poll also found 30% of Democrats and 61% of respondents overall do not want Biden to run for another term.

President Biden claims Democrats want him to run again in 2024, but polls tell a different story. If Biden does not run, a new NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll found that 31% of Democrats would prefer @KamalaHarris and 17% would choose @GavinNewsom.https://t.co/c3rzT30CbJ — KUSI News (@KUSINews) July 28, 2022