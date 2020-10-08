Kamala Harris lies about support for banning fracking in Vice Presidential debate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The one and only Vice Presidential debate of the 2020 election season is now in the books.

Vice President Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris debated in Salt Lake City Wednesday night. Both agreed to use plexiglass shields to protect each other from potential exposure to the coronavirus.

To no surprise, Kamala Harris attacked Pence by criticizing the Trump Administration’s response to the pandemic.

Pence responded by outlining the steps they took in the early parts of the pandemic like banning travel from China.

But, one of the biggest lies of the night came when Senator Harris was asked about energy policy, if her and Biden were to win the election.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want to raise taxes,” Pence said. “They want to bury our economy under a $2 trillion Green New Deal, which you were one of the original co-sponsors of in the United States Senate. They want to abolish fossil fuels and ban fracking which would cost hundreds of thousands of American jobs all across the heartland.”

Harris co-sponsored the Green New Deal, which would ban fracking, but she denied that a Biden-Harris Administration would put a ban on fracking.

During Wednesday’s debate Harris said that “the American people know that Joe Biden will not ban fracking. That is a fact.”

But video from a September 2019 town hall meeting shows Harris saying, “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.”

Furthermore, former Vice President Joe Biden has also told supporters, “I guarantee you we’re going to end fossil fuel.”

Harris was not called out by the moderator for the inconsistent messaging from her and her running mate, which caused President Trump to tweet about the exchange.

If a Republican LIED like Biden and Harris do, constantly, the Lamestream Media would be calling them out at a level never recorded before. For one year they called for No Fracking and big Tax Increases. Now they each say opposite. Fake News is working overtime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020