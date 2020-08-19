Kamala Harris prepares to make history with VP acceptance speech at DNC





WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Kamala Harris is poised to make history on Wednesday as the first Black woman to accept a spot on a major party’s presidential ticket, a moment intended to galvanize Democratic voters heading into the fall campaign against President Donald Trump.

This will be her second time speaking to the Democratic National Convention. But the stakes are higher than ever before as Harris tries to unite the party behind Joe Biden, while also introducing herself to a national audience that may be tuning into the campaign for the first time.

“For somebody with her wealth of background and experience, she’s still fresh. She’s still new,” said Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge, a former chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus who endorsed Harris’ 2020 presidential primary run before throwing her support behind Biden in March. “I think people are looking for that.”

Harris will be introduced by her sister, Maya, and her niece Meena, as well as Ella Emhoff, her stepdaughter. The senator’s advisers say Harris will tell her story while highlighting the examples and experiences of others.

“I hope that they see themselves in her when they hear her speak,” Mari Urbina, national director of Indivisible, a progressive advocacy group, said of young first- and second-generation immigrants across the country.

Harris also plans to describe a nation where everyone is welcome and entitled to equal opportunity and legal protection, and make the case that Biden is uniquely qualified to lead the country, aides say.

The daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, Harris has shined in key moments before.

She was lauded for drawing a crowd of 20,000 to the announcement of the start of her presidential campaign in Oakland last year. Her subsequent questioning of two Trump nominees, Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court justice and Bill Barr for attorney general, during Senate confirmation proceedings was a centerpiece for criticism from Republicans who say this style of attack proves how she will govern if elected.