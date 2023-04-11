Kari Lake talks with KUSI before meeting with Republican Party of San Diego County





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Prominent Republican figure Kari Lake came to San Diego this week to meet with the Republican Party of San Diego County during the organization’s bi-monthly meeting.

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake walked into the Legacy Hotel Pavilion Theatre on Monday where KUSI was waiting to speak with her.

She discussed Arizona’s gubernatorial race in 2022 as well as Trump’s run for the 2024 presidential election.