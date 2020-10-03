Kathy Fairbanks explains why she will vote no on Prop 23





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kathy Fairbanks from No on Prop 23 coalition joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss her opposition for Prop 23.

Proposition if passed would require chronic dialysis clinics to have an on-site physician while patients are being treated; report data on dialysis-related infections; obtain consent from the state health department before closing a clinic, and not discriminate against patients based on the source of payment for care.