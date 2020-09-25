Kathy’s Legacy Foundation hosts annual golf tournament to fundraise for domestic violence victims

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kathy’s Legacy Foundation will host a golf tournament fundraiser at St. Mark Golf Club located in beautiful Lake San Marcos.

Golfers will have the opportunity to hear from Madison, Kathy’s daughter, about the meaningful difference their participation is making in the lives of children orphaned by domestic violence homicide.”

Seeing Kathy’s Legacy gives me hope for other children that have been in the exact same position as me, losing a parent, the most devastating thing that can ever happen to you. They say Kathy’s Legacy is here to support those children, give them back a normal life and restore their hope” says Madison.

Madison Scharbarth, Kathy’s daughter, joined KUSI News to preview the event and how she has been working to honor her mom’s legacy.