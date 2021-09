Kathy’s Legacy helping those affected by domestic violence

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Getting away from domestic violence is a challenge on many levels from financial to emotional, not to mention general safety.

One foundation is focused on addressing all of those concerns and more. It’s called Kathy’s Legacy and right now they’re building a new shelter in North County.

Kathy’s Legacy ambassador Madison Scharbarth joined KUSI to talk more about Kathy’s Legacy.