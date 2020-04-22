KD Development CEO Mike Turk explains how San Diego can safely start getting people back to work





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego native Michael Turk’s parents bought and restored old buildings when he was a child, and he inherited their love of home improvement and construction. In 1975 he branched out on his own to found KD Development, and the recent addition of his son and daughter make the company a family affair.

KD Development has completed roughly 600 projects in the last 12 years, all of which were sustainable infill or restoration work and almost entirely residential, with a small number of mixed-use buildings. Turk said this infill niche is the future of development in California and most of the country.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of San Diegans are out of work, and some local elected leaders are working to safely reopen San Diego.

Turk joined Good Morning San Diego on the phone to explain the path forward. While emphasizing the importance of health and safety, Turk said, “this can’t stand, people can’t continue to lose their jobs.”

Getting San Diego Back to Work CEO of K&D Development and former Lincoln Club of San Diego County Chairman Mike Tuck shares his insight on the path forward…and the importance of starting on the path sooner rather than later. Good Morning San Diego KUSI News Posted by Paul Rudy KUSI on Wednesday, April 22, 2020