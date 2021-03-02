Kearny Mesa Bowl is permanently closing





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Unfortunately, as a result of the ongoing lockdown, Kearny Mesa Bowl is forced to permanently close their doors.

The General Manager of Kearny Mesa Bowl, Johnny Humble, emotionally shared some insight about how they got to this point.

Humble said the main reason is being shut down for almost a year, due to the lockdown, and the land it sits on was sold to someone who wants to develop it. Kearny Mesa Bowl’s 45-year lease ends in two years.

“Being shut down for a year, has dug us quite a big hole, so in a nutshell, that’s the sad ending to this story,” Humble explained.

Humble said they “were able to open in June for 18 days,” but outside of that, have been closed since last March.