Rally to Recall Gavin Newsom to Reopen San Diego focuses on reopening schools and businesses





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – A grassroots movement to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to gain momentum as another rally took place.

We’re told it’s focused on the reopening of schools and small businesses that they say have been shutdown for too long.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, was one of the organizers and speakers of the event.

He noted that attendees of different political backgrounds want to know why California still doesn’t have a balanced approach to living under a pandemic.

