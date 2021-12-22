Keep your beloved pets safe this holiday season from a few key potential dangers





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Mark Mathis talked with Jessica Gercke, Director of the Helen Woodward Animal Center about how the holidays can impact your pet and their safety.

Our beloved pets are an important part of the love of the holiday season. While we want to get them involved in everything we do, its important to keep them safe from a few key potential dangers.

Here are some holiday safety tips for your pet from the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

Holiday Decorations can pose a problem for pets curious about new items in the house. Each winter, veterinarians report an alarming number of cats ingesting shiny holiday décor such as tinsel and ribbon which may cause intestinal blockage and require surgery.

Holiday Plants look lovely during the winter season, but they can be harmful to our furry family members. Both American and European mistletoe leaves, berries, and stems are toxic to pets and ingestion may cause vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and seizures

Rich Holiday Human Foods can cause upset stomachs in our pets when given in excess as treats but the following are actually toxic and need to be kept away from furry mouths: Macadamia nuts, Chocolate, Onions, Grapes, Raisins, Dried cranberries or craisins, Garlic, Alcohol, Caffeine, and Raw bread dough.

