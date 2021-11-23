Keeping COVID-19 safety in mind while gathering for Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Families will be gathering for Thanksgiving this week, but COVID-19 is still on. What should you do to keep safe while still celebrating over Thanksgiving?

Dr. Abisola Olulade from Sharp Rees-Stealy joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss how to stay safe this Thanksgiving.

The unvaccinated are still at highest risk of spreading and getting COVID-19, Dr. Olulade began.

It’s not event close, Dr. Olulade emphasized, we’re talking about exponential increases in chances of spreading or getting this if you’re unvaccinated, she said.

However, those with underlying conditions are also at risk, such as those with heart disease, diabetes, are overweight, have lung disease, etc., the doctor said.

If you’re gathering with the unvaccinated, take safety precautions, Dr. Olulade cautioned.

Create a wall of protection around those who are more vulnerable, she added.