Keeping fit during the coronavirus pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s important to keep your health and fitness routine up during the coronavirus pandemic when its especially important to keep your immune system well supported.

Bruce Pechman, the Muscleman of Technology joined KUSI to show us all the essential gear for running and walking.

Watch the video above to see all the gear he brought in including knuckle lights, plexos shorts, the asics gel-nimbus 22, and more!