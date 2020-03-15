Keeping kids engaged in learning during this break from school

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local middle school teacher Melissa Green joins KUSI with a plan for how to keep children engaged in learning during this break they’re having from school due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She urged that parents encourage their kids to stay in a set routine and schedule during the break. Kids should get up at the normal time, brush their teeth, change out of their pajamas, etc. Furthermore they should stay active — watch the video above to see some of the resources she recommended that can help kids come up with indoor exercises.