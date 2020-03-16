Keeping your kids engaged while home schooled

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – 2020 teacher of the Year, Christine Hansen, joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about ways to engage your kids while they are forced to home-school during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hansen said the the secret is one that schools know well: Make a routine. “Kids are used to following a schedule, so making a blueprint for the day will help everything fall into place. It’s a lot easier than you might think. Grab a pen, paper and actually map out how the days will look at home. The goal is to keep kids busy and learning while allowing you to get other things done too,” according to Hansen.