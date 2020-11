Keith Eckert to participate in Iditarod Trail Invitational

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Iditarod Trail Invitational 1000 is the world’s longest-running winter ultra-marathon.

Keith Eckert said his goal is to raise $100 for every mile he completes for the non-profit Guardian Revival.

If you would like to support Keith and his journey, visit: guardianrevival.org/iti-1000