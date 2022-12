Kelly Martinez becomes first female sheriff in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sherriff Elect Kelly Martinez has served San Diego for 37 years at every rank in teh Sheriff’s Dept. beginning as a deputy.

She is set to become San Diego County’s first female Sheriff in 172 years of the department’s history.

Martinez joiend KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss her plans to combat San Diego specific issues, specifically the high count of inmate deaths in San Diego’s prisons.