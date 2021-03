Kelly Martinez is San Diego County’s first female undersheriff





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There’s a new undersheriff in town. Kelly Martinez is the first woman in the history of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to be appointed undersheriff.

She replaces Undersheriff Mike Barnett who retired after 29 years with the sheriff’s department.

Undersheriff Martinez joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about her new position.