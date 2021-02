Kenny Loggins wrote ‘The Great Adventure’ that debuted on the San Diego Kids Zoo network

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The man who brought us the “Top Gun” theme song, has created a new tune for young patients at Rady Children’s Hospital.

Kenny Loggins wrote the new theme song for the San Diego Kids Zoo Network that debuted in January.

Loggins spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney about the song and what it means to be able to help those in need.