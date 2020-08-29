Kenosha mattress store owner on business being burnt down and friend attacked

KENOSHA, WI (KUSI) – Protesters have marched on Kenosha’s streets every night since Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey responded to a domestic abuse call Sunday and shot Jacob Blake in the back. Early in the week protesters devolved into unrest with damage to buildings and vehicles.

On Tuesday, two people were killed by an armed civilian. The commander of the National Guard said Friday that more than 1,000 Guard members had been deployed to help keep the peace, and more were on the way.

Monday August 24, demonstrators set fire to a mattress shop in Kenosha and a friend of the shop, Robert, was onsite and tried to stop the fire. Robert was attacked and sent to the hospital, emergency medical attention was needed and further surgery will be required, according to a GoFundMe page for Robert.

Mattress store owner, Pamela Moniz, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the unrest in Kenosha and what happened to her store and friend.