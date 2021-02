Kensington French restaurant Blue Bohème still surviving despite indoor dining ban





KENSINGTON (KUSI) – It’s no secret that restaurants have struggled throughout the pandemic.

KUSI has been hearing from local restaurant owners on how they are struggling to just keep their doors open.

Hunter Sowards from KUSI spoke with the owner of Blue Bohème in Kensington, Ken Irvine for an update on how they’re doing.

Irvine noted that being creative has been the key to keeping their business afloat.