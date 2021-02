Kensington residents protest to save 110-year-old pepper tree





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego has planned to cut down the three 110 year-old pepper trees across the street from the Kensington Community Church Tuesday morning but a group of Kensington residents is determined not to let it happen.

A group of people met Tuesday and rallied with signs in effort to block the tree removal crew.

