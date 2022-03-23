Kentanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings underway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Senators turned up the heat on the President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court pick during day two of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing Tuesday.

The afternoon started with fireworks after Sen. Lindsey Graham and Dick Durbin clashed over Jackson’s defense of Guantanamo Bay detainees.

Graham raised questions about the number of detainees that reoffend after release while Durbin repeatedly interjected in her defense, causing Graham to lose his cool.

Legal Analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss Jackson’s confirmation hearings.