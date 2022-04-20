Kevin Faulconer and Shelly Zimmerman train for CAF’s Spring Sprint Triathlon





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI contributor Kevin Faulconer, former Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman are training for the Challenged Athletes Foundation Spring Sprint Triathlon.

They are racing the sprint distance event at South Shores Park on May 1st.

If you would like to attend there is something for everyone, Triathlon – International, Sprint and Mini Sprint Distance, Kids Triathlon Distances (as young as 7 years old), Duathlon, Aquabike (no running), Aquathlon (no biking).

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jason Austell was out in Mission Bay with Faulconer, Zimmerman, and Bob Babbit (founder of the Challenged Athletes Foundation) talking about triathlon that helps out a great cause.

To learn more or register for the Triathlon visit: http://www.springsprinttri.com