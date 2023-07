Kevin Faulconer announces campaign for San Diego County Supervisors 3rd District





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former Mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer, officially launched his campaign for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors 3rd District.

Faulconer made the announcement on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego, as he detailed his “proven record of delivering results.”

For more information on Faulconer’s campaign, visit: www.kevinfaulconer.com