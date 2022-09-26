Kevin Faulconer: Homeless have an “obligation” to take up offered shelters





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers, as El Cajon is clearly taking in the large majority of the county’s homeless.

Wells questioned why wealthier cities like Del Mar and La Jolla can’t help shelter the homeless, but County Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nathan Fletcher aggressively responded saying Wells knows he is lying.

Both parties insist they are doing the “compassionate” thing, but Mayor Wells also wants to protect the people who live in his city from the rampant drug use and criminal activity that has resulted from housing the homeless.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has been following the story, and joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski and Logan Byrnes to explain his thoughts, and why our homeless crisis has been growing out of control.

Faulconer said he believes everyone deserves a shelter, but the homeless people also have an “obligation” to accept the offered shelters. If they don’t, they block other people’s rights to enjoy parks and walk down the sidewalk.

Faulconer said Bill Walton was right to call out Mayor Gloria for his failures, and moving forward, we need to insist the homeless take up shelter when offered.

RELATED STORY: El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells responds to California AG Rob Bonta

Bill Walton calls out Mayor Todd Gloria for allowing the homeless to destroy San Diego