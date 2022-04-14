Kevin Faulconer on the sorry state of San Diego’s roads

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

KUSI Newsroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego has been plagued with infrastructure problems and the state of our roads is a testament to that.

“America’s Finest City” has a lot of streets but locals don’t always feel like their streets are getting enough attention.

Residents have been dealing with confusing bike lanes which seem to be more of a priority than road repairs.

KUSI Contributor Kevin Faulconer joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards and Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his views on street repair in San Diego.

