Local leaders react to Point-in-Time Count results





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria reacted to the 22% year-to-year increase in homelessness across the county revealed by the recently released annual Point-in-Time Count results.

The results state that no less than 10,264 individuals experiencing homelessness are living in the San Diego region, roughly half of whom are unsheltered and half of whom are staying in shelters and transitional housing.

KUSI political contributor and former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer joined KUSI’s Teresa Sardina and Hunter Sowards to discuss his take on the situation.