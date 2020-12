Kevin Faulconer releases goodbye message to San Diego as he leaves office





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On his last day as Mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer published his outgoing message to San Diegans.

Faulconer tweeted the video writing, “It’s been the honor of my life to serve you. Together we restored dignity and pride to our city. As a guy who started off cleaning carpets and volunteering on the Park & Rec board, I didn’t expect this journey. I’ve loved every moment. Thank you San Diego.”