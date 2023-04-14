Kevin Faulconer: We need more shelter and we need it now





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following the passage of Councilmember Stephen Whitburn’s Unlicensed Camping Ordinance through the city’s Land Use and Housing Committee, several local leaders have continued to voice their support.

The ordinance would amend the city’s municipal code to prohibit encampments near K-12 schools, homeless shelters, trolley tracks and transportation hubs, certain key city parks, canyons, and waterways. It would also prohibit encampments if room at shelters or safe camping parking lots were available.

This would create incentive for the city to create additional shelter, something former mayor Kevin Faulconer agrees the city desperately needs.

Faulconer joined KUSI’s Jason Austell and Allie Wagner to discuss.