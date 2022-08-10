Kevin Faulconer weighs in on recently approved San Diego Climate Action Plan





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s unanimously approved Climate Action Plan sets community goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2035.

Kevin Faulconer, once mayor of San Diego, thinks the action plan may be too ambitious but agrees that San Diego needs to make environmentally conscious adjustments.

“We’re San Diegans, a clean environment is in out DNA…when we talk about a climate action plan it has to be a plan that’s achievable and a plan that San Diegans can afford,” said Faulconer.