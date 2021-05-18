Kevin Faulconer’s tax plan vs Gov. Gavin Newsom’s





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom recently proposed a $100 billion recovery package, which plans to distribute $600 checks to two out of three Californians.

Gov. Newsom will be facing a recall election later in the year, and the leading candidate is former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Upon hearing of Gov. Newsom’s new recovery package, Faulconer responded with, “Californians need permanent, real tax relief, not just one-time stimulus checks. Our state is unaffordable because of Gavin Newsom’s failed leadership, which has forced countless families to flee our state. We need a change at the top, that’s why I’m leading this recall movement. When I am elected, we will start the California Comeback by securing lasting tax relief for families across our state.”

Haney Hong, President and CEO of San Diego County Taxpayers Association, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to compare the two tax plans.

Hong mentioned that whether it’s through residents keeping their tax dollars or getting it back later through a rebate — the state has to get better at its expenditures.