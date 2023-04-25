Rep. Kevin Kiley: All U.S. Senators should be elected by the people





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rep. Kevin Kiley (R) is pushing a Constitutional amendment that would make it so that every U.S. senatorial seat would have to be filled via election, not via appointment.

As it stands, if a Senator steps down from their position, the Governor of a state has the power to appoint their replacement. California Senator Alex Padilla was appointed by Gov. Newsom when Sen. Kamal Harris became vice president.

Kiley joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the proposed amendment.