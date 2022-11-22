Kevin Kiley: California isn’t a model, it’s a warning





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kevin Kiley’s victory in California’s 3rd Congressional District granted the GOP a majority in the House, swinging political power in Washington in favor of conservative.

Kiley joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the message he plans to broadcast from his new seat of influence in Congress.

Among these messages: Gov. Gavin Newsom says California is a model, but crime rates and the cost of living should make it a warning to the rest of the country.