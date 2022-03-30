Kevin Kiley reacts to his bill being gutted and replaced by a democratic measure

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After twice refusing to consider GOP Assemblymember Kevin Kiley’s bill to suspend California’s excise gas tax for six months, a key assembly committee passed it on Monday.

However the bill was gutted and replaced by a measure from democratic Assemblymember Alex lee.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney talked with Assemblymember Kevin Kiley, about the new measure that replaced his bill.