Kevin Kiley slams California lawmakers for inaction on gas prices





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday for the second consecutive day following a run of 19 increases in 20 days, decreasing seven-tenths of a cent to $6.36.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, 6th Assembly District, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk more on the soaring gas prices and how nothing is being done about them.

The back-to-back decreases stem from “a plunge of nearly 60 cents on the Los Angeles wholesale gasoline market this past week” caused by “a very volatile week for the U.S. economy and a slight downturn in consumer demand reported by the EIA, which is likely due to record high prices,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, referring to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average price dropped six-tenths of a cent Thursday after rising 35.5 cents between May 27 and Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is seven-tenths of a cent higher than one week ago, 36.3 cents more than one month ago and $2.14 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen $1.604 since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 “sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.

The national average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline dropped for the third consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $5. The average price rose 41.5 cents during the streak, setting a record each day. It dropped two-tenths of a cent Wednesday and a half-cent Thursday.

The national average price is 1.4 cents more than one week ago, 47.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.925 greater than one year ago.