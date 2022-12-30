Kevin Kiley slams Gov. Gavin Newsom for refusal of homeless spending audit

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley was the leading opposition voice to Governor Gavin Newsom’s leadership throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

After fighting back against the failed lockdown policies, Kiley launched a campaign for the United States House of Representatives.

A week after election day, and Kiley was officially declared the winner, defeating Democrat Kermit Jones.

Kiley’s victory secures a Republican majority in the House of Representatives, essentially firing Nancy Pelosi from her job as Speaker of the House.

Kiley joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss his proposed audit of state homeless spending and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s refusal to comply.