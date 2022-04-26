Kevin Paffrath discusses Elon Musk’s deal to take Twitter private for $44B

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has officially landed the deal of a lifetime to take twitter private for $44 billion.

The purchase came 11 days after the Tesla and Space-X CEO shocked the industry by offering to buy the company for the astronomical price.

Twitter’s board met Sunday to discuss Musk’s offer to purchase the remaining shares at just over $54 each.

Musk took to Twitter shortly after the announcement Monday, posting his reaction to his purchase.

Kevin Paffrath, Social Media and Financial Analyst, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his interpretation of the event.

It's official: One of the most brilliant minds in the world JUST bought Twitter $TWTR for $44 billion to help bring open-source, artificial intelligence and moderation to America and global free speech. Congratulations, humanity! — Meet Kevin (@realMeetKevin) April 25, 2022