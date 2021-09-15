Kevin Paffrath received second most votes in Recall election, calls on Larry Elder to drop out of 2022 race

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom defeated the recall election, but the results still show some surprising information.

YouTuber Meet Kevin received the second most votes, behind Larry Elder.

Kevin Paffrath joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries shortly after the results were released to discuss his support, and what it means for his future in politics.

Paffrath said he is the best way to bring change to California, and called on Larry Elder to drop out, and not run for Governor again in 2022.

Ps: if newsom fights on policy, like: Housing, homeless, schools, fires, crime, water: HE LOSES. If he fights a “TRUMP CLONE” – he wins! DONT LET HIM WIN AGAIN: GET OUT OF THE WAY! — Meet Kevin Paffrath (@realMeetKevin) September 15, 2021