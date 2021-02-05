Kick off Black History Month by supporting black-owned businesses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – To kick off Black History Month, a local Facebook Group, Black San Diego, is encouraging the San Diego community to support local black businesses who are facing ongoing financial pressures during the pandemic. Now more than ever, Black owned businesses need the support of their community to make it through this crisis.

A recent report from the National Bureau of Economic Research found that 41% of Black-owned businesses have had to close their doors since March 2020.

In an effort to reverse these grim numbers, the Black San Diego has become a central hub for black business owners to receive free educational information on how to run their business, learn about free marketing opportunities, and work as a referral network.

“San Diego does not have a Black neighborhood which is why we created Black San Diego to help address this problem and create an online community for black owned business, entrepreneurs, and black professionals,” said Sheri Jones, Co-founder of Black San Diego on Good Evening San Diego. “Our Facebook group has grown tremendously in the past year as the community is looking for black owned businesses to support and invest their money back in to the local black community.”