Kid Safe California and Sen. Jones work to limit SVPs in communities

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kid Safe California is an organization working with California State Senator Brian Jones to pass his SB 841, also known as the Sexually Violent Predator Accountability, Fairness, and Enforcement Act.

Sarah Thompson, member of Kid Safe California, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss how she and Sen. Jones are working together to get this law passed.